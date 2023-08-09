Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 336,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 95,319 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 213.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

BKR opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

