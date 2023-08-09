Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $262,000 Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,931.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,931.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $159,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $2,694,436. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

