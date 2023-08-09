Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,912,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

