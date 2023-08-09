Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Civeo were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Stock Performance

NYSE:CVEO opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $280.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

