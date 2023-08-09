Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at $192,214.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

