Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $274,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

