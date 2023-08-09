Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,736,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

