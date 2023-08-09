Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $279,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

