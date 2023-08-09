Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

