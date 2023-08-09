Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

