Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,197 shares of company stock worth $18,241,706 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

Medpace stock opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $264.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

