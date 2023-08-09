Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $292,000 Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biglari by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Stock Down 0.9 %

BH opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.70. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.22 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The stock has a market cap of $440.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biglari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

