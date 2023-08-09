Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 15.40 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

