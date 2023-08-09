Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

