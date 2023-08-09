Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

