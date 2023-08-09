Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $301,000 Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.15%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

