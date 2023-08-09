Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 99.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVC. TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

