Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HYLD opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Peritus High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Peritus High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

