Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

