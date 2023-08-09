Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.5 %

KRNT stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

