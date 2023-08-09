Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BH shares. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biglari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

BH opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $115.22 and a one year high of $218.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

