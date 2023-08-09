Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Kornit Digital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 44,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 136,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 193,656 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kornit Digital by 24.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.