Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,452,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 195,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

