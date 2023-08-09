Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Daseke by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Daseke by 78.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Daseke had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSKE

About Daseke

(Free Report)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.