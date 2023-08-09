Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $257,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of E. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Price Performance

ENI stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ENI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

