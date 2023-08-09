Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $257,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

