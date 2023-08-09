Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $257,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $161,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com lowered Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.