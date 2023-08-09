Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $261,000 in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ARKQ opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.