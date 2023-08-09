Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $266,000 in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $16,512,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,326 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.