Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $280,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 1,189.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

