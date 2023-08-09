Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $289,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

