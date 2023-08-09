Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $296,000 in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARHS stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

