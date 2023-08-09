Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 366,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

VNO stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

