Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $86,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

