Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

FMAR stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

