Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,349 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after buying an additional 298,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 911,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Stories

