Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arhaus Stock Down 1.1 %
ARHS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.
In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Arhaus
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
