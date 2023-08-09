Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 9.6% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Down 1.1 %

IX opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IX. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IX

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.