Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 871.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

