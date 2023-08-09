Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

