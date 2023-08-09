Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $478.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

