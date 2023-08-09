Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,390 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PIM opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

