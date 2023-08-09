Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,913 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 224,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FF. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

