Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $165.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

