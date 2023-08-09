Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 975 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

