Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 9,173 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 593,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $6,463,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ENI by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE E opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21.

ENI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

