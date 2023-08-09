Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, VP Eric Elvekrog bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $84,854.

NYSE:DPG opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

