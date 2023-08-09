Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

