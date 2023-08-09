Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 108,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

