Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Stock Up 3.9 %

UNIT stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

